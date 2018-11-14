हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gautam Singhania

Gautam Singhania steps down as Raymond Apparel chairman

Gautam Singhania has stepped down as the chairman of Raymond's branded apparel arm with a view to run the company more professionally.

Gautam Singhania steps down as Raymond Apparel chairman

Mumbai: Gautam Singhania has stepped down as the chairman of Raymond's branded apparel arm with a view to run the company more professionally.

Nirvik Singh will be replacing Singhania, as a non-executive chairman, and the latter will continue to remain on the board of Raymond Apparel, an official statement said.

Anshu Sarin has joined the board of Raymond Apparel as a non-executive director, and Gautam Trivedi has joined the board as an independent director, it added.

