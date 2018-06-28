हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GoAir

GoAir 72 Hours Sale: Get domestic tickets at just Rs 1,199

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir has announced special discounted fares as low as Rs 1,199 inclusive of all taxes for a one-way journey across its network under a limited period scheme.

The bookings for the 72 Hours Sale has begun for travel between July 10 to September 30.

“Here’s an exciting offer you don’t want to miss out on! GoAir presents special, discounted fares starting at just ₹ 1199! Check out the fares for your sector and book that vacation that you’ve been dreaming of. Hurry, offer valid only on the 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th of June, 2018. Limited seats available, “ the company wrote in its website.

Key things to remember

  •     Booking Date: June 27 to June 30
  •     Travel period: July 10 to September 30
  •     This offer is applicable across all the channels
  •     Tickets during the sale period will be available on first come first basis
  •     Tickets will be non-transferable/non-refundable
  •     No date change or re-routing permitted
  •     Offer is discounted on Base Fare only and not valid for any form of cash back
  •     Offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets

GoAir currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to 23 destinations. It flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Hyderabad.

The Wadia group-promoted carrier earlier this month announced the appointment of former EasyJet executive Cornelis Vrieswijk as its new chief executive officer.

Vrieswijik, with over 25 years of experience in aviation and travel industry, comes at the helm following the resignation of Wolfgang Prock-Schauer last December.

