हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GoAir

GoAir goes international, launches maiden flight to Phuket

The budget-carrier will have direct flight from Delhi and Mumbai to Phuket.

GoAir goes international, launches maiden flight to Phuket

New Delhi: GoAir commenced its maiden international flight operationsby launching direct service to Phuket on Thursday.

The budget-carrier will have direct flight from Delhi and Mumbai to Phuket. This will be followed by its second international service connecting Mumbai and Delhi with Male, Maldives effective October 14, 2018. These destinations will also be connected from Bengaluru in the near future, a company statement had said.

GoAir will continue to operate its A320 aircraft in all operations and on both these international routes. With the introduction of these flights, the airline will increase its operations by 28 flights to a total of 1680 flights per week. The company became eligible to fly overseas two years ago when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft, which was also the first Airbus A320 Neo for the airline.

GoAir currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights across 23 domestic destinations with a fleet of 38 Airbus A320 planes, including 19 A320 Neos.

GoAir will operate 03 direct flight services per week between Mumbai – Phuket – Mumbai at an affordable return fare starting from Rs 18,999 (All inclusive); 02 direct flight services per week between Delhi – Phuket – Delhi at an affordable return fare starting from Rs 18,999 (All inclusive), the company had said.

Similarly the airline will operate 03 direct flight services per week between Mumbai – Male - Mumbai at an affordable return fare starting from Rs 17,999 (All inclusive); 02 direct flight services per week between Delhi – Male – Delhi at an affordable return fare starting from Rs 18,999 (All inclusive).

 

Tags:
GoAirGoAir international flightGoAir PhuketGoAir Maldives

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close