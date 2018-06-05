हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GoAir

GoAir mega Monsoon sale starts, get domestic tickets at just Rs 1,299

The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir.

Mumbai: Budget carrier GoAir has announced special discounted fares as low as Rs 1,299 inclusive of all taxes for a one-way journey across its network under a limited period scheme.

The bookings for the three-day 'Monsoon sale' has begun for travel between June 24 and September 30.

The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir.

Key things to remember

  • Booking Date: 5th June to 7th June, 2018
  • Travel period: 24th June to 30th September, 2018
  • This offer is applicable across all the channels
  • Tickets during the sale period will be available on first come first basis
  • Tickets will be non-transferable/non-refundable
  • No date change or re-routing permitted
  • Offer is discounted on Base Fare only and not valid for any form of cash back
  • Offer is not valid on previously purchased tickets

GoAir currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to 23 destinations. It flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Hyderabad.

Since the July quarter is considered a lean period for the travel business, domestic airlines attract customers by offering low fares, GoAir said.

 

