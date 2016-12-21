GoAir offers fares starting at just Rs 999; bookings open now

New Delhi: Domestic carrier GoAir on Wednesday announced fares starting as low as just Rs 999 for its entire route network.

The Rs 999 offer is however available for a limited period only and should be booked by December 31.

The bookings for the same are open from today itself.

Under the offer, "Christmas campaign," passengers can fly across all 23 sectors operated by GoAir at all inclusive fares starting as low as Rs 999 for the travel period from January 9 to April 15, 2017, the airline said in a release.

GoAir has initiated this lowest fare offer for their customer to kick-start their holiday plan for the coming year, the release said adding GoAir has been consistent in providing flexibility of choice to their customers along with convenient and affordable flying experience, during the festive season.

The Rs 999 offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks (GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents), it said.

Besides limited seats, the offer is available on first-come-first-served basis, the airline said.

