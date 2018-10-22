हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GoAir

GoAir offers lowest fares for domestic flights starting at Rs 999: Details here

The non-refundable and non-transferable fare will be available be given on first come, first serve basis.

New Delhi: Budget-carrier GoAir is offering “lowest fares” on domestic flights starting at Rs 999.

Customers can avail this limited seats offer for bookings made between October 22 and October 23. The travel period under the scheme will be applicable between November 22 to December 22.

Additionally, GoAir said that GoStar member can avail Rs 225 off as convenience fee on their next flight. The non-refundable and non-transferable fare will be available be given on first come, first serve basis.

Earlier this month GoAir launched two international route with non-stop air services to Phuket and Male.

GoAir became eligible to fly overseas two years ago when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft, which was also the first Airbus A320Neo for the airline. GoAir, which commenced its domestic operations in November 2005, is the sixth domestic airline to fly international.

The airline will fly three times a week from Mumbai and two times per week from New Delhi, it said, adding that services from Mumbai will be operated on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and from Delhi on Wednesday and Saturday.

