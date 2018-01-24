GoAir Republic Day sale; grab your flight tickets for Rs 726

After AirAsia and SpiceJet, Wadia Group-promoted budget carrier GoAir has also announced the Republic Day sale offer under which it is offering all-inclusive discounted fares, starting as low as Rs 726.

Under the 5-day Republic Day offer, that started mid-night yesterday, you can book tickets between March 1 and December 31, 2018.

GoAir is offering customers all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 726 to Rs 3,926 as part of its Republic Day bonanza.

Also, you can get exclusive offers worth up to Rs 2,500 when you book on GoAir.in or GoAir app, says the airline.

However, do note that the tickets are not refundable and the lowest prices are available on certain sectors with limited seats.

The budget carrier currently operates over 1,544 flights per week to 23 domestic destinations.

