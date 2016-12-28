close
GoAir sale: Airline offers lowest fare starting at just Rs 999

By Rd. Alexander | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 18:09
New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir is offering domestic tickets at a starting price of just Rs 999 across its channels for a limited period.

To be booked by December 31, 2016, the tickets are valid for flights commencing January 9, 2017 to April 15, 2017.

Online ticket booking portal Makemytrip informed that the seats are limited and available on first-come first-serve basis.

The portal also informed that the tickets are to be booked only on www.makemytrip.com and app.

GoAir Airlines and Makemytrip reserves the right to cancel/modify/substitute/alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, as its sole discretion without reason or prior notice, the information said.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 18:09
