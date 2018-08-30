GoAir to start international flights to Phuket and Malé from October 11

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Budget carrier GoAir announced the launch of its international operations on Thursday.

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir announced the launch of its international operations on Thursday.

The airlines launched two direct flights to Phuket and Malé from Mumbai and Delhi. The flights will begin operating from October 11. 

The announcement was made by airline CEO Cornelis Vrieswijk.

GoAir is the fifth Indian carrier to fly overseas. Currently, the Air India group, IndiGo, Jet Airways and SpiceJet fly abroad. The Air India group comprises Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express.

GoAir was given permission to start international operations from the new Kannur international airport to Dammam in Saudi Arabia, Civil Aviation secretary R N Choubey told reporters earlier.

At present, GoAir operates only domestic flights despite meeting the eligibility criteria for flying on international routes as it has a fleet of over 20 aircraft.

With agency inputs

