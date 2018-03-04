Good news! AirAsia announces up to 90% discount on flight tickets, check details

New Delhi: Budget carrier AirAsia has announced up to 90 percent discount on flight tickets along with other benefits under its 'Big sale' scheme, the low-cost airline mentioned on its official website (www.airasia.com).

AirAsia's new promotional sale is available only for 'Big members'. The 'Big Sale' offer is exclusively available on 'Big loyalty' mobile app of the budget carrier.

AirAsia's promotional sale offer is valid till March 11, 2018. The travel period in order to avail this offer starts on September 3, 2018, and ends on May 28, 2019.

According to AirAsia, 'BIG Loyalty' is a loyalty and/or rewards programme whereby all AirAsia 'BIG Members' are issued with an 'BIG Member ID' which can be used to earn 'BIG Points' under the 'BIG Loyalty', subject to the terms and conditions of this agreement.

Under the new offer, AirAsia has announced 90 percent discount on flights, exclusive offers, free gifts and many more benefits for 'Big Members', said AirAsia.

Customers need to participate in AirAsia's 'Big sale' and wait for AirAsia's 'Final Call Sale' in order to save up to 90 percent on AirAsia flights every month.

The discount is available on all destinations across the carrier's network, covering over 120 countries in the Asia Pacific, West Asia and the United States.

Priority access is available is order to get the benefits of this offer. Under the scheme, AirAsia is also offering 'BIG Points' for the best value of money with special promotions and offers by partner websites, said the airline.

