﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 12:52
Google, BHEL, SBI top 3 best places to work in India: Indeed

New Delhi: Google, Bharat Heavy Electricals and State Bank of India have been named as the top three best places to work in India by leading global job site Indeed.

Indeed on Wednesday revealed the 50 best places to work in India for 2017, curated from the site's hundreds of thousands of company reviews from employees.

While Amazon grabbed the 4th place, Marriott International was ranked 5th, Intel (6th), American Express (7th), IBM (8th), Tata Consultancy Services (9th) and Hyatt (10th).

Some of the other indigenous firms in the list include Tata Steel at the 17th place, Bharti Airtel (20th), Apollo Hospitals (22nd), Tata Motors (33rd), Bharat Electronics Limited (37th), Asian Paints (45th), Tata Communications (46th) and Reliance Industries (47th).

Indeed has over 15 million company reviews globally and these companies are the most highly rated on overall employee experience.

"Company reviews can greatly impact a job seeker's decision on where they apply," Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.

"While compensation and job security are always on top of mind for employees, we are seeing strong company culture and sense of community becoming just as much of a priority," he added.

The ranking is on the basis of both overall and across individual categories as determined by reviews left by visitors to Indeed on individual company pages.

