Google X to set up Development Centre in Visakhapatnam

An MoU over this was signed between Government of Andhra Pradesh and Google X.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 15, 2017, 09:17 AM IST
New Delhi: Google Alphabet Inc’s X will set up its Development Centre in Visakhapatnam. An MoU over this was signed between Government of Andhra Pradesh and Google X in San Francisco.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Google X CEO Astro Teller were present during the signing of the MoU.

Alphabet X research division has said that Andhra Pradesh government would buy its newly developed technology that has the potential to provide high-speed wireless internet to millions of people without laying cable.

The Team at X has tweeted:

 

 

The agreement involves insltallation of 2,000 boxes as far as 20 kilometers (12 miles) apart on posts and roofs to bring a fast internet connection to populated areas. The idea is to create a new backbone to supply service to cellphone towers and Wi-Fi hotspots, endpoints that users would then access.

The agreement is an outgrowth of X’s Project Loon, which on several occasions has beamed cellphone service to Earth from a network of large balloons. The balloons link directly to smartphones but are meant for rural areas with a low population density, according to X.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the company.

With Agency Inputs

 

