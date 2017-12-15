Google X to set up Development Centre in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi: Google Alphabet Inc’s X will set up its Development Centre in Visakhapatnam. An MoU over this was signed between Government of Andhra Pradesh and Google X in San Francisco.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Google X CEO Astro Teller were present during the signing of the MoU.

Alphabet X research division has said that Andhra Pradesh government would buy its newly developed technology that has the potential to provide high-speed wireless internet to millions of people without laying cable.

The Team at X has tweeted:

Andhra Pradesh’s @naralokesh and X’s @astroteller today confirmed that @AP_EDB will use X’s FSOC links to help bring fast, reliable internet access to more people across the state. #InternetAccess pic.twitter.com/jQOgxl432w — The Team at X (@Theteamatx) December 14, 2017

The agreement involves insltallation of 2,000 boxes as far as 20 kilometers (12 miles) apart on posts and roofs to bring a fast internet connection to populated areas. The idea is to create a new backbone to supply service to cellphone towers and Wi-Fi hotspots, endpoints that users would then access.

The agreement is an outgrowth of X’s Project Loon, which on several occasions has beamed cellphone service to Earth from a network of large balloons. The balloons link directly to smartphones but are meant for rural areas with a low population density, according to X.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the company.

With Agency Inputs