close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt appoints Arvind Kathpalia Air India operations director

Pilots at the airline had opposed the appointment of Kathpalia when his name was cleared for the post by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in March.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 14:48

New Delhi: The government has appointed Arvind Kathpalia director of operations at Air India as the government moves ahead with divestment of the national carrier.

Pilots at the airline had opposed the appointment of Kathpalia when his name was cleared for the post by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet in March.

In February, Kathpalia had been suspended for three months by aviation regulator for skipping mandatory pre-flight medical test on several occasions.

The civil aviation ministry has appointed Kathpalia, who is executive director, as director of operations of Air India.

"... The appointment is for five years with effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the post or till his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," an order dated June 27 said.

To revive the debt-laden Air India, the Cabinet yesterday gave its in-principle approval for disinvestment of the airline.

TAGS

Arvind KathpaliaAir IndiaAI divestmentAir India privatisation

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

7th Pay Commission on allowances: Where govt employees will get maximum HRA- know city-wise
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission on allowances: Where govt employees will...

Samsung announces new US plant ahead of Trump summit with Moon
International Business

Samsung announces new US plant ahead of Trump summit with M...

GST&#039;s red-carpet entry: Impact on consumers, traders, government
Economy

GST's red-carpet entry: Impact on consumers, traders,...

1.6 lakh new businesses register on GSTN in 4 days
Companies

1.6 lakh new businesses register on GSTN in 4 days

International Business

Swiss banks' profit halves to CHF 7.9 billion; staff c...

IndiGo airlines shows interest in buying stake in state-owned Air India: Report
Companies

IndiGo airlines shows interest in buying stake in state-own...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video