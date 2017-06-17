close
Govt appoints TCS senior exec to head Atal Innovation Mission

The government has appointed Ramanathan Ramanan, a senior executive of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to head Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) functioning under NITI Aayog.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 11:01

New Delhi: The government has appointed Ramanathan Ramanan, a senior executive of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), to head Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) functioning under NITI Aayog.

Ramanan is currently a senior vice-president at TCS.

"Ramanan has been selected by the government to head AIM," NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today said.

The government's policy making body NITI Aayog is trying to attract talent from private sector and recently it has proposed to hire advisers for 5 years and extendable up to 7 years.

The Atal Innovation Mission is the Centre's endeavour to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ramanathan RamananTata Consultancy ServicesTCSAtal Innovation MissionNiti Aayog

