close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt approves Amazon's proposal for FDI in food retail

As per the proposal, the company will open a wholly- owned subsidiary in India to carry out the business. It will stock food products and sell online.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 15:45
Govt approves Amazon&#039;s proposal for FDI in food retail

New Delhi: The government has approved American e-commerce major Amazon's proposed USD 500 million investment in retailing of food products in India, an official said.

The proposal was pending before the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) which has been abolished now.

Hence, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) gives the green signal to the proposal.

As per the proposal, the company will open a wholly- owned subsidiary in India to carry out the business. It will stock food products and sell online.

Currently, the government permits 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the food processing sector. As per norms, a foreign company can open a wholly-owned subsidiary in India to retail food products produced and or manufactured in the country by way of opening stores or online.

The government had received investment proposals from three companies - Amazon, Grofers and Big Basket - worth USD 695 million for retail of food products.

While US-based retail giant Amazon is one of the major e-commerce players in India, Grofers and Big Basket are into online grocery space.

Amazon has proposed to invest around USD 500 million in retail of food products.

The government last year allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) through approval route for trading, including through e-commerce, in respect of food products manufactured and produced in India.

In 2016-17 (April-December), the food processing sector in the country received FDI of USD 663.23 million.

The Union Cabinet last month decided to wind up the 25- year-old FIPB, which had been vetting FDI proposals requiring government approval, to expedite the clearance process.

Under the new mechanism, proposals related to retail sector is being approved by the commerce and industry ministry.

TAGS

Amazon's FDI in food retailAmazon's food retail planAmazon's food retail in IndiaAmazon IndiaFIPBFDI in food processingAmazon's food e-retail

From Zee News

Mutual funds see Rs 16,600-crore outflow in June
Markets

Mutual funds see Rs 16,600-crore outflow in June

Markets scale record highs despite trade disruption on NSE
Markets

Markets scale record highs despite trade disruption on NSE

Maruti to open 300 Nexa service outlets by 2019-20
Companies

Maruti to open 300 Nexa service outlets by 2019-20

7th Pay Commission on allowances notified: Here are the key highlights
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission on allowances notified: Here are the key...

Airtel plans Rs 2,000 crore customer interactivity programme
Companies

Airtel plans Rs 2,000 crore customer interactivity programm...

Paytm Mall set to hire 2,000 employees in 2017 to scale biz
Companies

Paytm Mall set to hire 2,000 employees in 2017 to scale biz

Gold price extends losses; down Rs 120 at Rs 28,780 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price extends losses; down Rs 120 at Rs 28,780 per 10...

Govt seeks report on NSE trading glitch
Markets

Govt seeks report on NSE trading glitch

Trading resumes at NSE after technical issues
Markets

Trading resumes at NSE after technical issues

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video