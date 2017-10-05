Govt considering exemptions sought by Apple

New Delhi: The government is considering exemptions sought by Apple Inc for setting up a unit to assemble iPhones, Ramesh Abhishek, the top bureaucrat in the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, said on Thursday.

The department is a part of commerce and industry ministry.

Apple has asked federal government officials for a range of tax and policy changes to help build out its iPhone assembly work in India.

It is seeking permission to open its own retail stores where it currently sells iPhones through resellers.