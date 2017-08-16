close
Govt extends tax exemption for industry in North East, hilly states

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the the north easter and Himalayan states will contiunue to receive tax exemption on industries till March 2027, inform of refund, under the current GST regime which was rolled out on July 1.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:28
Govt extends tax exemption for industry in North East, hilly states

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the the north easter and Himalayan states will contiunue to receive tax exemption on industries till March 2027, inform of refund, under the current GST regime which was rolled out on July 1.

"Within the framework of the GST Act each industry will be entitled to its own refund mechanism during this particular period (March 31, 2027)," he said after the Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Industries in the north eastern and Himalayan states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the previous excise regime used to get 10-year exemption, he said.

As per the scheme, industries which commenced operations during the period got excise tax holiday for 10 years, he said, adding that there is a separate residuary period for every industry because of commencement of production and their consequent entitlement of 10 year exemption.

Under the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, there is no provision for exemption but there is one section under the Act which permits refunds.

With PTI Inputs

Arun Jaitleyindustry tax exemptionNorth east statesHimalayan statesexcise tax holiday

