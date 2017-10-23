Govt gave Rs 30-35 crore to company for manufacturing Nano than waiving farmer loans: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Speaking at the 'Navsarjan Janadesh Mahasammelan' in Gandhinagar on Monday, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi government saying it is more interested in serving interests of corporates than helping debt-struck farmers.

Rahul said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in Gujarat gave Rs 30-35 crore to a company for manufacturing Nano car instead of using it to waive the farmer loans.

Sharing the dil ki baat' of the people of Gujarat, Rahul said that the youngsters in Gujarat do not get good education, do not have good jobs.

"Youth want education. But in the last 22 years, you have handed over the charge of the universties in the hands of a handful of businessmen. This has led to exorbitant cost of education. Students in Gujarat are unable to pay this cost of education cost. There is also no employment in the state because of which youngsters have to go to other states," he said.