close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt notifies changes in Banking Regulation Act

The banking sector is saddled with non-performing assets (NPAs) of over Rs 8 lakh crore, of which Rs 6 lakh crore is with public sector banks (PSBs).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 17:55

New Delhi: The government has notified the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act under which it can authorise the RBI to issue directions to banks to initiate insolvency resolution process to recover bad loans.

The banking sector is saddled with non-performing assets (NPAs) of over Rs 8 lakh crore, of which Rs 6 lakh crore is with public sector banks (PSBs).

Earlier this month, Parliament had approved the Act, which replaced an ordinance in this regard.

The government in May had promulgated an ordinance authorising the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue directions to banks to initiate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Following the ordinance, the RBI had identified 12 accounts each having more than Rs 5,000 crore of outstanding loans and accounting for 25 per cent of total NPAs of banks for immediate referral for resolution under the bankruptcy law.

The loan defaulters identified by the RBI include, Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel, ABG Shipyard, Electrosteel and Alok Industries.

Under the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2017, the RBI can issue directions to banks for resolution of stressed assets.

The RBI can specify authorities or committees to advise banks on resolution of stressed assets. The members on the committees will be appointed or approved by the RBI.

The bulk of the NPAs are in sectors such as power, steel, road infrastructure and textiles.

TAGS

Banking Regulation ActRBIbad loansInsolvency resolutionEssar SteelBhushan SteelABG ShipyardElectrosteel

From Zee News

India facing problem of severe under-employment, says Niti Aayog
Economy

India facing problem of severe under-employment, says Niti...

EPFO mulls crediting ETF units to PF accounts
Personal Finance

EPFO mulls crediting ETF units to PF accounts

PSU banks take recovery action against 5,954 wilful defaulters
Companies

PSU banks take recovery action against 5,954 wilful default...

&#039;Govt ready to provide capital support for PSU banks&#039; merger&#039;
Companies

'Govt ready to provide capital support for PSU banks...

Is rising forex kitty fuelling inflation?
Markets

Is rising forex kitty fuelling inflation?

Petrol price up by Rs 6/litre since July; diesel Rs 3.67
Personal Finance

Petrol price up by Rs 6/litre since July; diesel Rs 3.67

Markets

BSE seeks another 5-year term for Chauhan as CEO

Black money: Swiss parliamentary panel to discuss info-sharing safeguards
International Business

Black money: Swiss parliamentary panel to discuss info-shar...

UIDAI refutes reports of Aadhaar data snoop; says system secure
Personal Finance

UIDAI refutes reports of Aadhaar data snoop; says system se...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video