close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt raises stake in IDBI bank to 77.79%

The government earlier had 73.98 percent stake in IDBI bank.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 20:47
Govt raises stake in IDBI bank to 77.79%

New Delhi: IDBI bank on Saturday said its promoter, the Government of India, has increased its stake in the company to 77.79 percent by acquiring 3.81 percent shares through preferential allotment.

The government earlier had 73.98 percent stake in IDBI bank.

The government of India has acquired 3.81 percent shares carrying voting rights in the company due to preferential allotment of equity shares, IDBI bank said in a regulatory filing.

TAGS

IDBI BankIDBI Bank stakeIDBI bank govt stakeIDBI bank sharesIDBI bank stake equity shares

From Zee News

Companies

I-T dept recovers Rs 7 cr cash, 3kg gold in raid on JBM Gro...

Patanjali Ayurved planning to invest Rs 5,000 cr this fiscal
Companies

Patanjali Ayurved planning to invest Rs 5,000 cr this fisca...

RBI begins &#039;corrective action&#039; against OBC for high net NPA
Markets

RBI begins 'corrective action' against OBC for hi...

Adani Enterprises to demerge renewable energy biz
Companies

Adani Enterprises to demerge renewable energy biz

Adani Group&#039;s Oz arm signs power purchase pact
International Business

Adani Group's Oz arm signs power purchase pact

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposited into account in a fortnight: Ananth Kumar
Economy

Input credit collected from traders under GST to be deposit...

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh Prabhu
Companies

Industrial units in hills to get budgetary support: Suresh...

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13
Personal Finance

54,000 petrol pumps to remain shut on October 13

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems
Companies

Seqrite report: TCS says no impact on its data, systems

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video