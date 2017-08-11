close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt taking expeditious action against shell companies: Jaitley

On August 7, Sebi had asked the stock exchanges to take action against 331 suspected shell companies which were referred to it by the corporate affairs ministry.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 14:55
Govt taking expeditious action against shell companies: Jaitley

New Delhi: Speedy steps are being taken against shell companies but a balance needs to be maintained between the ease of doing business and ensuring that the firms are not misused, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday.

Jaitley, who is also the Corporate Affairs Minister besides holding the Finance and Defence portfolios, told the Lok Sabha that there is no definition for shell companies under the Companies Act but such enitities are used for round tripping of money.

The real owners behind such entities need to be identified and expeditious steps are being taken under the benami and Income Tax laws, the minister said during Question Hour.

Replying to supplementaries, Jaitley mentioned about markets regulator Sebi's action against suspected shell companies on the stock exchanges, saying "baazaar mein thoda uthal puthal hua (there was some turmoil in the markets)".

On August 7, Sebi had asked the stock exchanges to take action against 331 suspected shell companies which were referred to it by the corporate affairs ministry.

While noting that a company can be registered in two days, Jaitley said a balance should be there in terms of ease of doing business and ensuring that the companies being set up are not misused. With technology, it is not difficult, he added.

Responding to a supplementary question by Congress member Shashi Tharoor, the minister said there is a distinction between dormant and shell companies.

There is potential for dormant companies being misused as shell companies but there is an additional instrument to deal with such entities, Jaitley said.

If business is being done under a fake name, then the benami law would be applicable, he added.

On whether there is a need to amend the Companies Act and strengthen the inspection and oversight mechanisms to prevent formation of shell companies, Jaitley said, "there is no such proposal under consideration".

He also emphasised that the existing provisions of the Act were sufficient to ensure that the individuals forming the companies are identifiable and traceable for the purpose of initiating penal actions.

To a question on whether in the recent past many shell companies have reportedly been set up to launder black money and hold benami property or companies, the minister replied in the negative.

"The term 'shell company' is not defined under the Companies Act, 2013. The Act requires that a company may be set up for any lawful purpose only.

"Subsequent to incorporation, if a company is found to be formed for fraudulent or unlawful purpose, it is liable for penal action, including for winding up under Section 271 of the Act," Jaitley said in a written reply.

The questions were asked by BJP member and former Home Secretary R K Singh.

BJD's Baijayant Panda wanted to know whether the government would look at using biometric to weed out people behind shell companies. In response, Jaitley said the suggestion would be taken into consideration.

 

TAGS

Shell companiesArun Jaitleyshell companies crackdownround tripping of money

From Zee News

Inflation to stay below RBI&#039;s target of 4%: Economy Survey
Economy

Inflation to stay below RBI's target of 4%: Economy Su...

Economy

Early signs of tax base expansion post-GST: Economic Survey

SAT rejects Vijay Mallya&#039;s plea against Sebi order on barring him from securities market
Companies

SAT rejects Vijay Mallya's plea against Sebi order on...

Gold price tops Rs 30,000-mark, spurred by safe haven appeal
Bullion

Gold price tops Rs 30,000-mark, spurred by safe haven appea...

Bring back Narayana Murthy as Chairman Emeritus of Infosys: Mohandas Pai
Companies

Bring back Narayana Murthy as Chairman Emeritus of Infosys:...

Economic Survey: Here are the Key Highlights
Economy

Economic Survey: Here are the Key Highlights

Companies

TRAI defends data privacy paper; says consumer interest vit...

Suzuki launches New Gixxer SF ABS at Rs 95,499
Automobiles

Suzuki launches New Gixxer SF ABS at Rs 95,499

Govt has not written off single rupee of corporate loans: FM
Companies

Govt has not written off single rupee of corporate loans: F...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video