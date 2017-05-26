close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt tweaks startup definition, benefits to now flow for 7 years

The government has introduced minor changes to the startup definition, saying a business not older than seven years will now qualify for benefits under the Startup India Action Plan.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 08:50

New Delhi: The government has introduced minor changes to the startup definition, saying a business not older than seven years will now qualify for benefits under the Startup India Action Plan.

So far, only companies up to five years from the date of incorporation were eligible for concessions under the plan announced last year.

As per the new definition, an entity shall be considered as a startup if its turnover is less than Rs 25 crore -- which remains unchanged -- and has not completed seven years from the date of its incorporation/registration.

However, in the case of startups in the biotechnology sector, the period shall be up to 10 years, the commerce and industry ministry said in a notification.

It also said that an entity shall be considered as a startup if it is working towards innovation, development or improvement of products or processes or services, or if it is a scalable business model with a high potential of employment generation or wealth creation.

It added that an entity shall cease to be a startup on completion of seven years from the date of its incorporation/ registration or if its turnover for any previous year exceeds Rs 25 crore.

To obtain tax benefits, it said, a startup should obtain a certificate of an eligible business from an inter- ministerial board of certification as constituted by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

It said if the recognition would be obtained without uploading the relevant documents or on the basis of false information, the DIPP reserves the right to revoke the recognition certificate and and certificate of an eligible business for tax benefits immediately without any prior notice or reason.

Further, the notification said the process of recognition as a startup would be through an online application made over the mobile app/portal set up by the DIPP.

The definition is important for budding enterprises to avail government-sponsored venture funding and tax and other benefits.

Certain sections of startups had criticised the old definition saying defining such firms as those that are less than five years old was restrictive.

Meanwhile, the commerce ministry in a statement said, an entity shall be considered as a startup up to seven years from the date of its incorporation or registration from earlier 5 years taking into account the long gestation period for such entities to establish.

No letter of recommendation from an incubator/industry association shall be required for either recognition or tax benefits, it said.

The statement further said that the scope of definition has been broadened to include scalability of business model with potential of employment generation or wealth creation.

"The above changes are an effort to ensure ease of starting up new businesses to promote the startup ecosystem and build a nation of job creators instead of job seekers," it said.

TAGS

Startup definitionIndia businessStartup benefitsStartup India Action PlanIndia startup

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 30,847; Nifty at new pea...
Markets

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 30,847; Nifty at new pea...

Railways' post growth in passenger traffic, revenue
Economy

Railways' post growth in passenger traffic, revenue

Farm subvention scheme on crop loans to continue at 7%
Economy

Farm subvention scheme on crop loans to continue at 7%

India retains world&#039;s highest FDI recipient crown: Report
Economy

India retains world's highest FDI recipient crown: Rep...

NPPA fixes ceiling price of 30 more formulations
Economy

NPPA fixes ceiling price of 30 more formulations

Trai bars discriminatory tariffs to same set of subscribers
Economy

Trai bars discriminatory tariffs to same set of subscribers

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video