close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Govt's move to defer TCS under GST will help sellers: Amazon

E-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal were to deduct 1 per cent TCS (tax collected at source) while making payments to suppliers under the GST that rolls out from July 1.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 26, 2017 - 19:24
Govt&#039;s move to defer TCS under GST will help sellers: Amazon

New Delhi: The government's move to defer implementation of TDS and TCS provisions under the upcoming GST regime will ease pressure of cash flow for sellers on e- commerce platforms, leading e-tailer Amazon said on Monday.

E-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon and Snapdeal were to deduct 1 per cent TCS (tax collected at source) while making payments to suppliers under the GST that rolls out from July 1.

Govt defers TDS, TCS under GST to ensure smooth rollout
MUST READ
Govt defers TDS, TCS under GST to ensure smooth rollout

Welcoming the decision, Amazon said the move will also ensure business continuity for marketplaces.

"This ensures business continuity for the marketplace but most importantly benefits our sellers since they don't have to deal with pressures of cash flow at a time when they are transitioning into a new tax regime," Amazon.In said in a statement.

Flipkart did not comment on the development.

The finance ministry said it has decided to postpone provision relating to TDS (Section 51) and TCS (Section 52) of the CGST/State GST Act 2017 based on the feedback received from trade and industry.

This was being done with the objective of ensuring smooth roll out of the GST.

Also, small businesses with turnover less than Rs 20 lakh will also not be required to register themselves under the GST for selling goods or services through e-commerce portals.

In February, online retail heavyweights had come together to voice concern over TCS. They had claimed that if TCS was implemented, it would result in a capital lock-down of about Rs 400 crore per annum and discourage merchants from selling online.

TAGS

TCSGST regimeAmazone-commerce playersOnline retailCapital lock-down

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Housing rentals to decline by 10-20% in IT hubs
Real Estate

Housing rentals to decline by 10-20% in IT hubs

RIL seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 25,000 crore via debentures
Companies

RIL seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 25,000 crore via deb...

Global Markets - Italy bank deal boosts Europe shares, dollar edges up
International Business

Global Markets - Italy bank deal boosts Europe shares, doll...

Finance Ministry for extending RBI deadline on Basel III norms
Markets

Finance Ministry for extending RBI deadline on Basel III no...

Raghuram Rajan was offered deputy governor&#039;s post in RBI by Reddy
Economy

Raghuram Rajan was offered deputy governor's post in R...

Study India&#039;s GST implementation: Modi to US business schools
International Business

Study India's GST implementation: Modi to US business...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video