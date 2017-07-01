close
GST is a social reform too: SBI Chairman

Bhattacharya also said that initially there will be some hiccups and difficulties after implementation of the GST.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 16:49

New Delhi: SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is not only a financial reform but is a social reform also.

"GST is not only financial reform but it's social reform also ... Let us not be apprehensive, let us go forward, problems be there, I am sure but I don't think they will insurmountable," she said.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today officially launched new indirect tax GST.

