close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

GST rate cut on man-made yarns to give immediate relief: AEPC

These included lowering rates on man-made yarn to 12 per cent from 18 per cent as well as zari job work to 5 per cent from the 12 per cent earlier.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 15:21
GST rate cut on man-made yarns to give immediate relief: AEPC

New Delhi: The lowering of GST rates on man- made yarns and job works on zari items and accelerated refunds will provide immediate relief to apparel exporters, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said on Sunday.

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts as members, had on Friday last cut rates on 27 items.

These included lowering rates on man-made yarn to 12 per cent from 18 per cent as well as zari job work to 5 per cent from the 12 per cent earlier.

"The changes will give a great relief to the apparel industry for the immediate term as the sector has been facing severe liquidity crunch after the introduction of GST," AEPC Chairman Ashok Rajani said.

AEPC also demanded that the government look into the issue of embedded taxes on exports.

"Since the duty structure remains inverted with fabric at 5 per cent GST, we are hopeful that the embedded taxes arising out of this inverted structure will be refunded to exporters through appropriate mechanisms," Rajani said.

TAGS

GST apparelsIndia apparel exportAEPCArun JaitleyGST CouncilGST implementation

From Zee News

Mutual Funds bet most on government securities: ASSOCHAM
Markets

Mutual Funds bet most on government securities: ASSOCHAM

Kingfisher probe: Officials, directors under lens for violations
Companies

Kingfisher probe: Officials, directors under lens for viola...

Arun Jaitley headed for US for IMF-World Bank meets
Economy

Arun Jaitley headed for US for IMF-World Bank meets

Suzuki Motorcycles eyes 1 million volume by 2020, double market share
Automobiles

Suzuki Motorcycles eyes 1 million volume by 2020, double ma...

Economy

GST rates being changed considering demands from various se...

Trai to meet telcos on international termination rates
Companies

Trai to meet telcos on international termination rates

RBI to stand pat on rates for rest of this fiscal: Report
Economy

RBI to stand pat on rates for rest of this fiscal: Report

Saudi Aramco opens office in India, eyes higher sales
Companies

Saudi Aramco opens office in India, eyes higher sales

Companies

Jaiprakash Associates approves debt restructuring

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video