HAL to supply 41 Advanced Light Helicopters to Indian armed forces

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed a Rs 6,100 crore contract to supply 41 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) to the Indian Army and one to the Navy, an official statement said on Monday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 12:00
"The latest order reflects the trust in HAL`s capabilities and gives an impetus to the Make In India campaign," HAL Chairman and Managing Director T. Suvarna Raju said in the statement.

"It reposes faith of Indian defence forces in indigenous ALH, which has been serving them with distinction for a long time." 

The contract for the supply would be executed in 60 months, the Bengaluru-based defence and aerospace company said.

In March, HAL had signed another contract to supply 32 ALHs to the Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

