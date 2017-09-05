HC dismisses Vodafone's plea on Interconnection Usage Charges

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed Vodafone's petition against the consultation process adopted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for fixing interconnection usage charges (IUCs) between cellular and fixed line operators.

"The petition is dismissed," Justice Vibhu Bakhru said.

IUCs are charges paid by operators of telecommunication services on whom the call originates to operators on whose end the call terminates. The charges are currently determined in accordance with the Telecom Interconnection Usage Charges Regulations 2015.

Vodafone had moved the court earlier this year against consultation papers on IUCs floated by TRAI, in an attempt to make the regulator reveal the cost models gathered to determine the revised rates on the grounds of transparency.

The plea had claimed that if the data was not shared with them, the entire consultation would be violative of the principles of natural justice in accordance with the TRAI Act and other provisions of law.