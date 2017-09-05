close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

HC dismisses Vodafone's plea on Interconnection Usage Charges

The charges are currently determined in accordance with the Telecom Interconnection Usage Charges Regulations 2015.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 20:00
HC dismisses Vodafone&#039;s plea on Interconnection Usage Charges

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has dismissed Vodafone's petition against the consultation process adopted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for fixing interconnection usage charges (IUCs) between cellular and fixed line operators.

"The petition is dismissed," Justice Vibhu Bakhru said.

IUCs are charges paid by operators of telecommunication services on whom the call originates to operators on whose end the call terminates. The charges are currently determined in accordance with the Telecom Interconnection Usage Charges Regulations 2015.

Vodafone had moved the court earlier this year against consultation papers on IUCs floated by TRAI, in an attempt to make the regulator reveal the cost models gathered to determine the revised rates on the grounds of transparency.

The plea had claimed that if the data was not shared with them, the entire consultation would be violative of the principles of natural justice in accordance with the TRAI Act and other provisions of law.

TAGS

Vodafone IUC petitionVodafoneTRAIInterconnection Usage ChargesTelecom industry

From Zee News

Markets

Rupee struggles to stay afloat; down 7 paise at 64.12 vs US...

As RBI chief, faced no government interference: Raghuram Rajan
Economy

As RBI chief, faced no government interference: Raghuram Ra...

CPRL board to meet on Wednesday, fate of 169 McDonalds outlets uncertain
Companies

CPRL board to meet on Wednesday, fate of 169 McDonalds outl...

Higher tax mop-up has 12 states in Rs 4000 crore fiscal surplus in Q1
Economy

Higher tax mop-up has 12 states in Rs 4000 crore fiscal sur...

Centre yet to fix a sum as minimum monthly national wage
Economy

Centre yet to fix a sum as minimum monthly national wage

Banks sans Aadhaar enrolment centres face Rs 20,000 fine from Oct
Companies

Banks sans Aadhaar enrolment centres face Rs 20,000 fine fr...

NSE issues alert on Locky Ransomware
Markets

NSE issues alert on Locky Ransomware

Chemical, fertiliser, pharma turnover at Rs 13.5 lakh crore
Companies

Chemical, fertiliser, pharma turnover at Rs 13.5 lakh crore

&#039;Undersea pipeline from Iran can bring cheaper gas to India&#039;
International Business

'Undersea pipeline from Iran can bring cheaper gas to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video