HC seeks reply of Vikram Bakshi on McDonald plea to enforce arbitral award

The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) in its September 12, 2017 order had directed Bakshi to sell his stake in the joint venture (JV), Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), to McDonald's India Pvt Ltd (MIPL).

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 12:57
HC seeks reply of Vikram Bakshi on McDonald plea to enforce arbitral award

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court today sought response of Vikram Bakshi, estranged partner of McDonald India on the company's plea seeking enforcement of an arbitral award to transfer shares in their joint venture to it.

The London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) in its September 12, 2017 order had directed Bakshi to sell his stake in the joint venture (JV), Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd (CPRL), to McDonald's India Pvt Ltd (MIPL).

By a 2-1 majority, the LCIA in its partial award had asked Bakshi to transfer his 1,45,600 shares in CPRL to McDonald?s at a fair valuation in accordance with their JV agreement.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued notice to Bakshi and sought his response to the plea by December 7, the next date of hearing.

MIPL, represented by senior advocate Rajiv Nagar, in its plea has apart from seeking enforcement of the award also asked for extension of an interim order passed by the high court in 2013 to maintain status quo regarding the shareholding in CPRL.

The December 2, 2013 order of the high court had recorded a statement made on behalf of Bakshi that status quo will be maintained with regard to shareholding in CPRL till culmination of arbitral proceedings.

Bakshi's lawyers, including senior advocate N K Kaul, said there was no need to extend the 2013 order as it still continues to operate since the LCIA award was a partial one.

In view of the submission by Bakshi's lawyers, the court did not pass any interim orders.

It, however, said that Bakshi, and his company Bakshi Holdings, would be bound by the statement.

MIPL had approached the LCIA after Bakshi rejected its offer to buy out his stake in CPRL.

He had reportedly rejected MIPL's offer as he felt that its valuation of the shares was lower than what it actually was. 

McDonaldMcDonald IndiaVikram BakshiLondon Court of International ArbitrationConnaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt Ltd

