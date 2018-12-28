हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HCC

HCC raises over Rs 497 crore from rights issue

ICICI Securities was the lead-manager to the issue.

Mumbai: Infrastructure developer Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) Thursday raised Rs 497.6 crore through a rights issue.

The issue was oversubscribed with HCC getting applications worth Rs 551.38 crore for sale through which it would issue up to 49.75 crore equity shares, the company said in a statement.

With this the paid-up equity capital of the company will go up Rs 151.30 crore from Rs 101.55 crore while the promoters' shareholding will increase to 33.12 percent from 27.80 percent now.

"We remain firmly on the path of strengthening our financial profile and having completed another milestone with the completion of this rights issue," group chief executive Arjun Dhawan said in the statement.

