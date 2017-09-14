close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

HCL Infosystems CFO SG Murali quits

Murali joined the Noida-based company on April 1, 2015.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 15:15
HCL Infosystems CFO SG Murali quits

New Delhi: HCL Infosystems Ltd`s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) SG Murali has resigned to pursue new career opportunities, the software major said on Thursday.

"Murali has informed the company about his decision to relinquish the group CFO position from Friday to pursue new career opportunities," the IT major said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

Murali joined the Noida-based company on April 1, 2015.

Deputy CFO Kapil Kapur, who has been with the company since 1993, will take over the functions and ensure transition.

"The audit committee has accepted Murali`s resignation, which was endorsed by the Board of Directors," added the filing.

 

TAGS

HCL Infosystems Ltd`sHCL Infosystems CFOSG MuraliKapil Kapur

From Zee News

Gold price retakes Rs 31,000-level on demand push, soars Rs 650 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price retakes Rs 31,000-level on demand push, soars Rs...

Rise in inflation likely to keep RBI on hold: Morgan Stanley
Economy

Rise in inflation likely to keep RBI on hold: Morgan Stanle...

NPAs to touch 10.5% by March as banks recognise entire stress
Economy

NPAs to touch 10.5% by March as banks recognise entire stre...

Economy

Govt taking steps to check spot power rates: Secretary

Markets

RCom shares fall 3% after Ericsson's insolvency petiti...

Shell companies clampdown: Sebi for forensic audit of 3 firms
Companies

Shell companies clampdown: Sebi for forensic audit of 3 fir...

Real Estate

Godrej Properties, Nirmal Ventures ink JV for new Thane pro...

Wholesale inflation rises to four-month high of 3.24% in August
Economy

Wholesale inflation rises to four-month high of 3.24% in Au...

International Business

SoftBank's Vision Fund considers $500 million investme...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video