HCL Infosystems CFO SG Murali quits

New Delhi: HCL Infosystems Ltd`s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) SG Murali has resigned to pursue new career opportunities, the software major said on Thursday.

"Murali has informed the company about his decision to relinquish the group CFO position from Friday to pursue new career opportunities," the IT major said in a regulatory filing on the BSE.

Murali joined the Noida-based company on April 1, 2015.

Deputy CFO Kapil Kapur, who has been with the company since 1993, will take over the functions and ensure transition.

"The audit committee has accepted Murali`s resignation, which was endorsed by the Board of Directors," added the filing.