PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 13:30
HDFC Bank overtakes TCS to become second most valuable company

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Tuesday surpassed Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the country's second most valued firm in terms of market valuation.

During the afternoon trade, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank stood at Rs 4,73,530.72 crore, which was Rs 797.4 crore more than TCS' Rs 4,72,733.32 crore valuation.

Shares of HDFC Bank gained 0.93 percent to Rs 1,840 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

The scrip of TCS rose by 0.36 percent to Rs 2,472.65.

Shares of HDFC Bank have surged nearly 53 percent so far this year, while that of TCS rose by nearly 5 percent.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a market cap of Rs 5,33,818.72 crore followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, ITC (Rs 3,35,993.75 crore) and HDFC Ltd (Rs 2,84,580.02 crore) in top five list.

 

TAGS

HDFC BankTata Consultancy ServicesTCSHDFC most valued firmHDFC market capitalisationHDFC M-Cap

