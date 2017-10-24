HDFC Bank Q2 profit rises 20% to Rs 4,151 crore

New Delhi: HDFC Bank Ltd, India`s No 2 lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 20 percent rise in second-quarter profit.

The bank's net profit rose to Rs 4,151 crore in the three months ended September 30, from Rs 3,455 billion rupees a year earlier.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.26 percent, compared with 1.24 percent in the previous quarter and 1.02 percent a year earlier.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per Basel III guidelines, was at 15.1 percent as against 15.4 percent at the end of second quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the half year ended September, the bank's profit rose by 22.2 percent to Rs 8,045 crore as compared to Rs 6,694 crore in the same period of 2016-17 fiscal.

Total income of also improved to Rs 45,461.5 crore as against Rs 39,293.5 crore in the year-ago period.