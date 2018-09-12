हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HDFC Standard Life Insurance

HDFC Life elevates Vibha Padalkar as MD & CEO

She joined HDFC Life in August 2008 and has been leading the finance, investor relations, legal, secretarial and compliance, internal audit and risk functions.

HDFC Life elevates Vibha Padalkar as MD &amp; CEO

Mumbai: HDFC Standard Life Insurance has elevated its executive director and chief financial officer, Vibha Padalkar, to the post of managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years, effective Wednesday.

Her appointment came after the current MD and CEO, Amitabh Chaudhry, resigned on September 8 to join Axis Bank as MD and CEO for a period of three years, effective January 1, 2019.

"It will be my constant endeavour to continue expanding the reach of life insurance and deepen the trust bestowed upon us by customers, partners, shareholders and other stakeholders," Padalkar was quoted as saying in a release Wednesday.

She joined HDFC Life in August 2008 and has been leading the finance, investor relations, legal, secretarial and compliance, internal audit and risk functions.

The company's scrip is trading at Rs 433.90, down 2.69 per cent on the BSE, against 0.76 per cent rise in the benchmark.

Tags:
HDFC Standard Life InsuranceVibha PadalkarHDFC Life MD and CEO

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close