Anand Mahindra

Here's what Anand Mahindra tweeted on PM Modi's assertion towards industrialists

The prime minister in Lucknow on Sunday said he was not afraid of being seen with industrialists playing a key role in the nation's development.

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that he was not afraid of being seen with industrialists playing a key role in India's development.

"A much-needed vote of confidence at a time when only one unfortunate face of industry was being perceived", tweeted Mahindra.

The prime minister in Lucknow on Sunday said he was not afraid of being seen with industrialists playing a key role in the nation's development as he slammed the opposition parties for the "mistakes" made during 70 years after India's independence.

Attacking them for calling industrialists "chor and luterey", Modi said that he did not hesitate in standing with the business community as his "intentions" are clear.

The opposition has also been critical of Modi government`s inaction while persons like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Choksi, Jatin Mehta and Lalit Modi easily flew out of the country after being accused of committing huge financial frauds.

In his address at a government-industry interface in Lucknow as he inaugurated several development projects for Uttar Pradesh, Modi said industrialists too contribute to nation building and it was not right to label them all as thieves but those who do wrong "will have to leave the country" or live in jail.

With Agency Inputs

