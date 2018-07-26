हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hindalco Industries

Hindalco Industries' US unit to buy Aleris for $2.6 billion

Hindalco is owned by conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

Hindalco Industries&#039; US unit to buy Aleris for $2.6 billion

New Delhi: India`s Hindalco Industries Ltd said on Thursday its U.S. unit Novelis Inc has agreed to buy aluminium maker Aleris Corp for $2.6 billion, giving the company an entry into the aerospace sector and a higher customer base in the car industry.

Hindalco is owned by conglomerate Aditya Birla Group.

The deal will include $775 million of equity and $1.8 billion of debt which will be funded through Novelis, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla said.

The deal will be closed in the next nine to 15 months, Birla told a press conference.

Tags:
Hindalco IndustriesNovelis IncAleris CorpAditya Birla Group

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close