Hindustan Construction bags Rs 763.57 crore order from IGCAR

Chennai: Infrastructure major, Hindustan Construction Company has bagged Rs 763.57 crore award from Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, at Kalpakkam near here, for construction of Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle facility.

The scope of work includes construction of Nuclear Safety Compliant Structures for fuel processing plant for Fast Breeder Reactors and allied facilities including civil, electrical and mechanical work, a company statement said.

Prior to this, the company received three contracts for construction of administrative blocks, township and metallic fuel plant from IGCAR.

"We are happy to receive this contract for building Fast Reactor Fuel Cycle Facility at Kalpakkam", HCC Ltd President and CEO-E&C Arun Karambelkar said.

"With our well experience team, we are confident of delivering this job on time with precision in quality, safety and state-of-the-art technology", he said.

The project is expected to be completed in 48 months, it said.

Some of the major work HCC has undertaken for Department of Atomic Energy include first phase of Integrated Nuclear Recycle Plant of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Tarapur and for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd project in Rajasthan, the release added.