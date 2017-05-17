Hindustan Unilever Q4 net profit rises 6% to Rs 1,183 crore

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday reported 6.19 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,183 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2017.

The company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 1,114 crore in the same period previous fiscal, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 8,969 crore as against Rs 8,430 crore in the year-ago period, up 6.39 percent, it added.