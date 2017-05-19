close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

HUDCO makes stellar market debut, shares surge over 22%

The stock listed at Rs 73.45, a sharp gain of 22.41 percent against the issue price, on BSE. It later touched a high of Rs 77.80, rising 29.66 percent.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 11:03

New Delhi: State-run HUDCO made a smart debut at bourses today, surging over 22 percent against the issue price of Rs 60.

The stock listed at Rs 73.45, a sharp gain of 22.41 percent against the issue price, on BSE. It later touched a high of Rs 77.80, rising 29.66 percent.

It soared 21.66 percent to list at Rs 73 on the NSE.

The company commands a market valuation of Rs 1,567.17 crore.

The IPO of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw huge demand from investors and was oversubscribed 79.53 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was oversubscribed 55.45 times, non-institutional investors a staggering 330.36 times and retail investors 10.79 times.

The price band for HUDCO, which concluded its Rs 1,224 crore initial public offer on May 11, was set at Rs 56- 60 a share.

IDBI Capital Markets, SBI Capital Markets, Nomura and ICICI Securities were the book running lead managers to the issue.

TAGS

HUDCOHUDCO debutHUDCO boursesHUDCO stocksNSE

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf's latest photoshoot will wan...

Heavy bikes, yachts, private jets to attract 31% GST
Economy

Heavy bikes, yachts, private jets to attract 31% GST

FMCG stocks get a GST leg-up, jump up to 7%
Markets

FMCG stocks get a GST leg-up, jump up to 7%

Aircel- Maxis case: Delhi HC seeks Maran brothers&#039; reply on ED&#039;s plea
Companies

Aircel- Maxis case: Delhi HC seeks Maran brothers' rep...

ED files PMLA case against Karti Chidambaram, others
Companies

ED files PMLA case against Karti Chidambaram, others

GST Council finalises rates: Here&#039;s what will become expensive and what will become cheaper
Economy

GST Council finalises rates: Here's what will become e...

7th Pay Commission: Update on revised allowance structure to be announced next week
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Update on revised allowance structure t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video