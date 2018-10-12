हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HUL Q2 net rises 19.51% to Rs 1,525 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,276 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

HUL Q2 net rises 19.51% to Rs 1,525 crore

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Friday reported a 19.51 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 1,525 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,276 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Sales during the quarter under review stood at Rs 9,138 crore as against Rs 8,199 crore in the year-ago period, up 11.45 per cent, HUL said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2019.

Shares of HUL settled 2.63 per cent higher at Rs 1,568.65 apiece on the BSE.

