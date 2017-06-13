Hurry up! Book Indigo flight with tickets starting at Rs 899; offer available till tomorrow

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 12:12
New Delhi: Low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced its “All Time Low” fare scheme with fares starting as low as Rs 899 on select flights.

The offer will be available till June 14.

The offer is valid on first come, first serve basis. Reservations made under these scheme are non-refundable, IndiGo said.

You can book tickets till 14 June 2017, for travel between 1 July 2017 and 30 September 2017.

Check out the link to compare fare chart.

https://www.goindigo.in/campaigns/discount_flights.html?linkNav=discount_flights_banner

The airline operates 932 daily flights to 46 destinations with a fleet of 133 Airbus A320 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Vistara Airlines has also launched ‘The Great Monsoon Sale’ that offers all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 849 in Economy Class and Rs 2099 in Premium Economy.

Bookings under the sale are open from June 13 to the midnight of June 17 for travel between June 28, 2017 and September 20, 2017.

 

