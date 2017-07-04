close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 14:07
Hurry up! Last day to book Indigo flight tickets starting at Rs 745 today

New Delhi: Low-cost carrier IndiGo's “All Time Low” fare scheme with ticket prices starting as low as Rs 745 ends on Tuesday.

The offer is valid on first come, first serve basis. Reservations made under these scheme are non-refundable, IndiGo said.

This offer is valid only on non-stop flights from Agartala, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.

Bookings under this offer can be made till 4 July  2017, for travel between 14 July 2017 and 24 March 2018.

Tickets that Indigo is selling at Rs 745 includes the Jammu-Srinagar route. Other fare schemes in the lowest range are that in Agartala -Guwahati (Rs 778) and Srinagar Jammu (Rs 799) route.

 

