I can't stand Donald Trump. He treats people negatively: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak

New Delhi: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak on Saturday said that he "cannot stand" US President Donald Trump and said the way he treats people is very "negative".

"I can never stand Donald Trump. The way he treats people is very negative. I may like his policies, but from now on I will make sure I never attend any event where members of his family are present," said Wozniak at an event in the national capital on Saturday.

The US President's average approval rating for the first year in office, 38.4 percent, is the lowest in American history for any president. He has been accused by several women of "sexual harassment".

This was not the first time Steve Wozniak had made such comments against Donald Trump. In an interview to Time Magazine, Wozniak talked about how Trump's behaviour toward women and children appalled him, and reduced him to tears.

In that interview, Wozniak said, "Donald Trump is a very rude person. Would I ever want a child of mine to grow up talking that nastily about other people? Absolutely not. It just offends me. I watched him making comments about women and I was just crying out loud, right here in this chair in my office."

Donald Trump comments alleged actions towards women have gotten him into trouble in the media since 2016, notably after the release of the transcript of an "Access Hollywood" tape in which Trump bragged about his ability to grope women because he's "a star".

(With IANS inputs)