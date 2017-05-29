close
Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI has set up desks to help small businessmen and traders on Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set to be rolled out from July 1.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 22:35
ICAI sets up desks to help traders with GST

New Delhi: Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI has set up desks to help small businessmen and traders on Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set to be rolled out from July 1.

ICAI GST Sahayata Desks have been made operational, without any charge, at all major cities to facilitate small businessmen, traders, shopkeepers and public at large.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said these desks would be made operational at around 200 locations in different part of the country.

Among others, these desks would create basic awareness on GST, inform individuals about the benefits and help them in migration to the new system.

"The GST Sahayata Desks would be operational w.E.F May 28, 2017 till September 30, 2017 at pan India level," it said in a release today.

The GST would replace multiple taxes system from July 1, and it would also boost economic growth in the country because of development of common market, ICAI President Nilesh S Vikamsey said.

