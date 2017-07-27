close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICICI Bank Q1 profit falls 8 percent, provisions rise

Net non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 4.86 percent at end-June from 4.89 percent at March-end, but rose compared with 3.01 percent a year earlier.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 18:00
ICICI Bank Q1 profit falls 8 percent, provisions rise

New Delhi: ICICI Bank Ltd, India`s third-biggest lender by assets, reported an 8 percent fall in its first-quarter profit on Thursday, largely in line with analysts` estimates, as provisions rose.

Net profit fell to 20.49 billion rupees ($319.6 million) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with the average analysts` estimate of 20.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. 

Indian banks are battling slower loan growth as companies have yet to restart projects they had stalled during an economic downturn. Banks have also been hit by higher provisions and regulatory scrutiny as bad loans in the sector hit a record $150 billion last December. 

The Mumbai-based bank, which has the highest bad loans in absolute terms among private sector lenders in the country, said it set aside 26.09 billion rupees in the June quarter towards loan-loss provisioning, almost 4 percent higher than a year earlier. Gross non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 7.99 percent at end-June from 7.89 percent at March-end and 5.28 percent a year earlier.

Net non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 4.86 percent at end-June from 4.89 percent at March-end, but rose compared with 3.01 percent a year earlier.

ICICI Bank`s domestic loans in the quarter grew 11 percent from a year earlier. Net interest income rose 8 percent year-on-year, while fee income increased 10 percent from a year earlier.

TAGS

ICICI BankICICI Bank Q1 profitICICI- India`s third-biggest assest lendernon-performing loanseconomic downturn

From Zee News

Idea Cellular posts third straight loss amid price war
Companies

Idea Cellular posts third straight loss amid price war

Markets hold steady, gains fizzle out on F&amp;O expiry
Markets

Markets hold steady, gains fizzle out on F&O expiry

Twitter user growth stalls, revenue dips
International Business

Twitter user growth stalls, revenue dips

Sebi to meet bourses, discuss cyber security, tech glitches
Markets

Sebi to meet bourses, discuss cyber security, tech glitches

JLR launches SVAutobiography Dynamic, priced at Rs 2.79 crore
Automobiles

JLR launches SVAutobiography Dynamic, priced at Rs 2.79 cro...

PNB plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via rights issue, FPO
Markets

PNB plans to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via rights issue, F...

Shikha Sharma leaves everyone guessing about her tenure at Axis Bank
Companies

Shikha Sharma leaves everyone guessing about her tenure at...

Zomato shares a ride with Ola
Automobiles

Zomato shares a ride with Ola

Maruti Q1 net profit grows 4.4% to Rs 1,556.4 crore
Automobiles

Maruti Q1 net profit grows 4.4% to Rs 1,556.4 crore

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video