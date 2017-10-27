ICICI Bank second-quarter profit falls, lags estimates

Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 7.87 percent at end-September, versus 7.99 percent at end-June and 6.12 percent a year ago.

Reuters| Last Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 16:54 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd, India`s third-biggest lender by assets, reported a 34 percent fall in second-quarter profit, missing analysts` estimates.

Net profit fell to 20.58 billion rupees ($316.49 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 31.02 billion rupees a year earlier, the bank said on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 24.91 billion rupees, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 7.87 percent at end-September, versus 7.99 percent at end-June and 6.12 percent a year ago.

