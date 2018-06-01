हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICICI Bank

ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar not asked to go on leave, clarify bank authorities

The board of India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank also claimed that no search committee has been formed to find her successor.

ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar not asked to go on leave, clarify bank authorities
ANI photo

NEW DELHI: ICICI Bank on Friday denied reports that the bank authorities have asked CEO Chanda Kochhar to go on leave until an independent board enquiry into allegations raised by an anonymous whistleblower is completed.

The board of India's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank also claimed that no search committee has been formed to find her successor.

"The ICICI Bank Board denies having asked Ms Chanda Kochhar to go on leave. She is on her annual leave which was planned in advance," the bank said in a statement. "Further, the Board denies that it has appointed any search committee to find her successor."

Meanwhile, BJP MP Udit Raj said, "Why don't the agencies interrogate ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar? I urge the agencies to investigate her and recover the money. These are white collar criminals, action should be taken against them."

India's second largest private sector bank also said no search committee has been formed to find her successor.

The clarification came days after the board of ICICI Bank instituted an independent enquiry into allegations 'conflict of interest' and 'quid pro quo' in Kochhar's dealing with certain borrowers.

The bank had in March said the board has "full confidence and reposes full faith" in Kochhar.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
ICICI BankChanda KochharICICI CEO

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close