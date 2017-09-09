ICICI Lombard IPO to be launched in market on September 15

Jaipur: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited on Saturday said it will launch its initial public offering on September 15.

The issue of the company will open on September 15 and close on September 19.

Through this IPO, the promoters will dilute up to 86,247,187 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each of ICICI Lombard.

The price band of the IPO has been fixed in the range of Rs 651- Rs 661 per equity share, Sanjeev Mantri, executive director of the company said.