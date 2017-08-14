close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

IDBI Bank reports Q1 net loss at Rs 853 crore

Total income in the June quarter was Rs 6,730.88 crore, down from Rs 8,219.43 crore a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 23:36
IDBI Bank reports Q1 net loss at Rs 853 crore

Mumbai: State-owned IDBI Bank on Monday ran up a net loss of Rs 853 crore for the first quarter ended June, mainly hurt by higher provisioning against bad loans.

It is the third straight quarter when the bank reported net loss.

The bank had posted a profit of Rs 241.10 crore in April-June of 2016-17.

Total income in the June quarter was Rs 6,730.88 crore, down from Rs 8,219.43 crore a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) soared to Rs 50,173.20 crore, or 24.11 per cent, in the first quarter of 2017-18, from Rs 27,275.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Net NPA was 15.8 per cent, up from 7.47 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 52.45, down 0.57 per cent from its previous close, on the BSE on Monday.

TAGS

IDBI BankGross NPAsStock marketBSENSERBIIDBI quarterly resultIDBI net loss

From Zee News

EPFO has received Aadhar details of 1.8 crore members: official
Personal Finance

EPFO has received Aadhar details of 1.8 crore members: offi...

Industry sees room for more rate cuts as inflation rises
Economy

Industry sees room for more rate cuts as inflation rises

Economy

WPI inflation rises sharply to 1.88% in July

SBI slashes staff count, 10,000 employees to be redeployed
Companies

SBI slashes staff count, 10,000 employees to be redeployed

Telephone subscribers in India grew 0.49% in June
Companies

Telephone subscribers in India grew 0.49% in June

Companies

Tata Motors hires P B Balaji as Chief Financial Officer

Economy

India's trade deficit shrinks to $11.45 billion in Jul...

Economy

Indian exports in July rise nearly 4% over last year

Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special gift from &#039;Snapchat&#039;
Companies

Jacqueline Fernandez receives a special gift from 'Sna...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video