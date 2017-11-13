हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Idea Cellular reports Q2 net loss of Rs 1,106.8 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 91.5 crore in July-September a year ago.

PTI| Last Updated: Nov 13, 2017, 11:13 AM IST
Comments |

New Delhi: Telecom operator Idea Cellular today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,106.8 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 91.5 crore in July-September a year ago.

Its revenue from operations dropped 19.72 percent to Rs 7,465.5 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 9,300.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Stock of Idea was trading 5.62 percent down at Rs 91.60 on the BSE today.

Tags:
Idea CellularIdea net lossIdea net earningIdea revenue
Next
Story

ATC to buy tower businesses of Voda, Idea for Rs 7,850 crore

Trending