close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Idea Cellular seeks NCLT approval for merger with Vodafone

According to the statement, the application was filed on Monday before the Ahmedabad Bench of the NCLT.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 15:05
Idea Cellular seeks NCLT approval for merger with Vodafone

New Delhi: Consequent to the approval given by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for Vodafone-Idea merger, Idea Cellular has filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its approval, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the application was filed on Monday before the Ahmedabad Bench of the NCLT.

"Following the receipt of approvals from Competition Commission of India on 24 July 2017 and the Stock Exchanges/SEBI on 04 August 2017, and in accordance with the terms thereof, Idea Cellular has yesterday filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, for approval of the merger of Vodafone India and Vodafone Mobile Services with the Company," Idea Cellular said in a statement.

Vodafone India and Aditya Birla Group-promoted Idea Cellular on March 20 announced their much-awaited amalgamation.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, will be its Chairman.

 

TAGS

Competition Commission of IndiaCCIVodafone-Idea mergerIdea CellularNational Company Law Tribunal

From Zee News

Companies

Online travel agents liable to deduct TCS under GST: CBEC

Tata Motors global sales grow 12% in July
Companies

Tata Motors global sales grow 12% in July

Companies

Top Microsoft executive Makarand Joshi joins Citrix as Coun...

Axis Bank cuts interest rate on savings accounts by 0.50%
Personal Finance

Axis Bank cuts interest rate on savings accounts by 0.50%

Companies

Ensure safety of customers' lockers: RBI to banks

Gold price eases by Rs 70 to Rs 29,350 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price eases by Rs 70 to Rs 29,350 per ten grams

Firm rupee headwind for export, global demand may cut impact
Economy

Firm rupee headwind for export, global demand may cut impac...

Companies

Bridgestone to invest $304 million over 5 years to expand I...

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores
Companies

GMR DIALs wrong numbers, registers losses in crores

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video