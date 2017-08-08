Idea Cellular seeks NCLT approval for merger with Vodafone

New Delhi: Consequent to the approval given by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for Vodafone-Idea merger, Idea Cellular has filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its approval, a company statement said here on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the application was filed on Monday before the Ahmedabad Bench of the NCLT.

"Following the receipt of approvals from Competition Commission of India on 24 July 2017 and the Stock Exchanges/SEBI on 04 August 2017, and in accordance with the terms thereof, Idea Cellular has yesterday filed an application before the National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench, for approval of the merger of Vodafone India and Vodafone Mobile Services with the Company," Idea Cellular said in a statement.

Vodafone India and Aditya Birla Group-promoted Idea Cellular on March 20 announced their much-awaited amalgamation.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, will be its Chairman.